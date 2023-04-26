Lowndes FBLA students lead at state conference Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

On April 20-21, 65 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students from the Lowndes County Career Technical Center participated in the Annual FBLA State Leadership Conference in Mobile.

The FBLA students, under the supervision of instructor and advisor Bridget Davis, and co – advisers Kaneka Threatt and Shanita Sumpter, competed in several events and campaigns for a state officer position.

The Lowndes County Career Technical Center came back from the conference with several wins.

“First, we would like to announce Shar’Dajai Harris as the new elected Alabama FBLA District 4 Vice President,” said Lowndes Career and Technical Education Director Shameka Baker.

The Career Technical Center also had seven students who placed in their events. The winners will move on to the National FBLA State Conference in Atlanta on June 28-30.

The winners are Omarion Scott with second place in cyber security; Stay’Quantaye Edwards with fourth place in client service; Galvin Brazil and Mondrell Hill who placed Fourth in Sports & Entertainment Management; and Zarria McCall, Ayala Johnson, and Aziya Flynn who earned second place in introduction to business presentation.

The Career Technical Center FBLA Chapter received the Alabama FBLA Blueprint for Success Outstanding Level, March of Dimes $500 club, and Chapter of Distinction.

“The Lowndes County Career Technical Center FBLA Chapter would like to thank everyone who supported the students here at the Lowndes County Career Technical Center,” said Baker. “Please encourage your child to join and become a member of FBLA so we can help grow and shine the spotlight on our students here in Lowndes County.”