Sellers among honorees of Lowndes County schools. Published 11:36 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

1 of 1

Coach Robert Sellers is a busy man. On top of multiple jobs, he is a constant figure at various school and athletic events. For that dedication, the Lowndes County Board of Education named Sellers the volunteer parent/guardian of the quarter.

Coach Sellers divides his time among many athletic jobs at The Calhoun School. He is head coach for the junior high football team and head coach for the baseball team. Sellers is offensive coordinator for varsity football and assistant coach for track and field. In addition to that, he is a husband and father of two boys and two girls who are very active in athletic programs. Sellers is also a lead volunteer with athletic and extramural programs in the county.

How does he find the time to juggle work, family time, and volunteer hours?

“There aren’t enough hours in the day, but I just do my best. I have a strong support system of my wife and my sisters and fellow coaches,” Sellers stated.

Calhoun principal Nicholas Townsend described Sellers as someone who has seemingly boundless energy.

“He not only coaches, but he also attends all sporting events, home and away, and he provides huge meals and encouraging words to the students at the events. He is an advocate for all the sports programs and is always soliciting support from the community and doing fundraising activities for the athletic program,” Townsend said.

An example of Seller’s fundraising efforts was visible at the recent Calico Fort Arts and Crafts Fair in Fort Deposit. Sellers and a group of parents operated a face painting booth for donations to the athletic program. Some of the Calhoun student athletes walked the fairgrounds as volunteers clearing away any trash that didn’t make it into garbage cans. Sellers said that he wanted the students to learn to give back to the community.

According to Townsend, Sellers is quiet and easily relates to students. “Coach Sellers is passionate, concerned, determined, loving, relatable and treats each child as if they were his own. I wish I could clone him or inject his characteristics into all our coaches/employees.”

Sellers said he appreciated the recognition, but with or without any awards, his goal remains the same, “I don’t do it for the recognition. I just have compassion and love for the kids.”

Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Jason Burroughs said giving the award to Sellers and others who go the extra mile in helping students is important.

“The quarterly recognition program is one way the school system shows appreciation to key stakeholders for the great work they are doing to educate and or support the children of Lowndes County,” Burroughs said.

The school board also recognized others for their outstanding work in the county this quarter. Student of the quarter is Zaylen Burke of The Calhoun School. Mayor of White Hall, Delmartre Bethel, was named volunteer of the quarter for work done supporting Jackson Steele Elementary. Antonette Gary won the recognition of support personnel of the quarter for efforts at Jackson Steele Elementary. Kim Payton received the award for transportation employee of the quarter. Shirley Davis is Head Start employee of the quarter. Ora Gordon is the teacher of the quarter for work done at Jackson Steele Elementary. Latonya Love is recognized as principal of the quarter. Yvette Patterson was named administrator of the quarter for work at the central office.