Lowndes Academy Track Team Placed 6th at State Meet Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

“Our team truly showed up and showed out at this year’s Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) State meet,” said head track coach Cliff Cobb.

Cobb was responding to the Rebels placing 6th overall in the AISA’s Track and Field competition on April 13-14 in Gulf Shores.

Coach Cobb said, “I am extremely proud of our team and their competitive spirit. They always want to be their best and perform at a really high level, and they did just that.”

Assistant Coach Sherry Johnson agreed the team, including her daughter, pushed themselves during the competition.

“While I have the pleasure of coaching my daughter and enjoying observing her successes, each of these athletes brings me pride and satisfaction in seeing them excel and strive to better themselves,” Johnson said. “I think one thing I love about track; even if you do not cross the finish line first you can still be a winner by pushing yourself harder and further by breaking personal records.”

Johnson said the team broke many personal records during the state meet. Here are some of those accomplishments:

Caleb Simmons (7th grade) PR 1600M 5:52.13

Camryn Hess (9th grade) PR in 400M 1:12.18 coming in 7th place Charlie Meadows (9th grade) PR 3:00.95 coming in 9th place Huston Hampton (9th grade) PR 800M 2:21.59 coming in 7th place.

Sophie Phillips (10th grade) PR 300M hurdles 1:16.79

Riley Johnson (10th grade) PR long jump 11’11”

Dylan Schofield (11th) PR discus 60’3”

Lara Machado (11th) PR 200M 32.29

Jase Howard (11th grade) PR 400M 1:04.59 Andrew Myers (11th grade) PR 800M 2:42.41

Clayton Hussey (11th grade) PR long jump 19’1/4” coming in 4th place; PR high jump 6’0” coming in 3rd place; PR 200M 24.29 coming in 10th place.

Luke Lovell (12th grade) PR long jump 19’11” coming in 2nd place; PR triple jump 40’10.75” coming in 2nd place.

Talan Arthur (12th grade) PR discus 75’10”

Chase Rudder (12th grade) PR 100M 12.60

Clay Duncan (12th grade) PR 400M 59.64 coming in 11th place.

Girls 4×200: Riley Johnson (10th grade), Molly Powell (12th grade), Camryn Hess (9th grade), Lara Machado (11th grade). PR 2:05.53 coming in 4th place.

Boys 4×200: Clayton Hussey (11th grade), Luke Lovell (12th grade), Clay Duncan (12th grade), Scott Stinson (11th grade) PR 1:39.98 coming in 4th place.

Boys 4×400: Cooper Dansby (11th), Clay Duncan, (12th), Jase Howard (11th), Clayton Hussey (11th grade) PR 4:05.89 coming in 6th place.

Both coaches said they appreciate the support the track and field team received from the Lowndes Academy family.

“Thank you to all our supporters and fans. They are by far the best I know and keep us going strong. Go Rebels!” Cobb said.