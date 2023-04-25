Hayneville to hold appreciation day for residents Published 8:23 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

1 of 1

The Town of Hayneville will host a customer appreciation day at its Town Hall Building on April 28. Organizers call the event a “drive-thru” health giveaway, which will take place at 241 West Tuskeena Street beginning at 10:00 a.m. until all bagged items are given away.

Hayneville Mayor Jimmy Davis said, “The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Town of Hayneville, Tuskegee University, the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors, Advancing Health Literacy, and the Alabama Community Engagement Research Alliance.”

Participants will “drive-thru” the Town Hall parking lot and receive bags containing free information about health, nutrition, physical fitness, and other items.

Hayneville’s magistrate/administrative assistant to the mayor, Tamare N. McCall, said residents will learn about a helpful delivery service.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health will share information with residents about getting free assistance with such things as food and medical deliveries to their homes while they are recovering from COVID,” said McCall.

Davis said the “drive-thru” health giveaway is a follow up to a free senior health fair that was held on April 6 at the Hayneville Senior Center. About 50 senior citizens enjoyed exercise, line dancing, music, lunch, and health education presentations. Participants also enjoyed presentations by the South Central Alabama Development Commission, the Hayneville Wellness Center, Tuskegee University, and the Lowndes County Extension Office.

During the heath fair, two representatives of the Hayneville Wellness Coalition taught residents ways to exercise with low impact aerobics while seated. Staff members of the South Central Alabama Development Commission (SCADC) told residents about a host of services provided to senior citizens.

Mary Wedgeworth, Alabama Cares Coordinator with SCADC, discussed a host of services available to seniors. Wedgeworth said her group works to address the needs of older adults and their families to help older residents maintain their independence in their homes.

A member of the Lowndes County Extension office shared money management financial planning calendars and information about living with diabetes. The Extension office also shared with residents information about ongoing educational opportunities through its Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute which provides free virtual, internet-based

classes, on many topics including exercise, healthy cooking, and financial management for senior citizens. For more information on that free program, residents may call (334) 201–2847.

To learn more about assistance available through SCADC, call (334) 244-6903.

For additional information about the free health giveaway, contact the Mayor’s office at (334) 548-2128.