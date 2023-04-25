Calhoun Senior Awarded Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Scholarship Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Calhoun High School senior Jamarrian Wilson is the first Lowndes County Schools athlete to receive the Class 1A, 2023 Regional Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Scholarship.

Wilson is a linebacker with the Tigers, and in track and field he competes in the shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw.

Tigers Coach Ervin Starr said Wilson has the “it” factor when it comes to motivating peers.

“He has the will to be a leader,” said Starr. This is my sixth year here at Calhoun, and [Jamarrian] probably has the best command and leadership qualities that I have seen. Everything that he asks those guys to do, whether it is in the classroom or a social setting, he is going to lead by example first. He expects them to follow because he knows how to do things the right way and for the right reasons.”

“Jamarrian is a great athlete and great person,” said Lowndes County Athletic Director Nickles Rankins. “He is an outstanding student. He is one of the guys that I can call on to help with anything.”

Rankins said the scholarship recognizes high school seniors who are superior athletes and outstanding students. Some of the criteria for winners includes academic standing,athletic honors, student leadership, civic and church leadership.

“He comes from a great family and has a very positive outlook on life. He is really going to go a lot of places in life,” said Rankins.

On the night of the awards ceremony, Rankins said Wilson was so happy and thankful for the honor. “Jamarrian texted me a message thanking me for supporting him since he was a young kid,” said Rankings.

Starr added that the team is so excited that Wilson won the award. “Jamarrian is just a great kid. Everything that it took to win that award, he has it and more”.

Wilson plans to attend Alabama A&M University.