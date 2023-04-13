Two area men denied parole Published 3:21 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles met recently and denied parole to two area men – Hal Morgan Tucker II of Opp and Quinnmarcus Jamal Rudolph of Fort Deposit.

The board denied parole to Tucker, 36, during a March 30 hearing. Tucker, who is a habitual offender housed in the Childersburg Community Work Center and Disciplinary Rehabilitation Unit, is serving concurrent sentences for convictions including two counts of theft of property in the first degree in Butler County in 2015.

Other convictions for Tucker include two counts of theft of property in the first degree, burglary in the first and third degrees, and burglary in the first degree in Covington County between 2005 and 2021. He also serves time for receiving stolen property in the first degree in 2018 in Geneva County.

In 2005, Tucker pled guilty to burglary in the first degree and theft of property first degree in Covington County. He was released on probation in September 2013. Then in 2018 Tucker was convicted in Geneva County for burglary in the third degree and his parole for the prior conviction was revoked.

Tucker’s mother, Sherrie Taylor, petitioned the board for his parole, without success. The board denied parole to 27 inmates, continued the hearing for one, granted pardon to eight, and denied pardon to five petitioners during the hearing.

On April 5, the board denied parole to Quinnmarcus Jamal Rudolph, 31, for a 2013 conviction for second degree sodomy sexual motivation. In 2018, Rudolph was paroled after serving five years but failed to comply with sex offender registration laws. His parole was revoked for Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) in 2019 and he serves the remainder of a 20 year sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Speaking against Rudolph’s parole were Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) representative Doris Hancock, Attorney General’s Office Victim Service Officer (VSO) Sarah Green, and District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer’s VSO Anna Findley. The board granted four paroles, denied 27, granted 11 pardons, denied three pardons, and continued one pardon hearing.

District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer said her office contacts victims, reviews inmate records, and attends parole hearings to testify.

“We get notice [of parole hearings] and our victim service officer reaches out to the victim to get their opinion,” Tesmer said. Sometimes Tesmer attends the hearings and other times Findley testifies on behalf of the court.

“Only two people from the victim’s family can testify,” Tesmer explained. “The VSO can testify and then as an elected official, I can testify if I want to.”

For Tesmer, the cases involving children are the hardest. She said inmates eligible for parole can apply every five years. Victims and their families can relive the trauma again and again, each time the perpetrator goes before the parole board.

“[The hearings] open up the wounds again and again,” she said. “It’s the stuff [victims] have to put up with that drives you nuts. All of the child victims that I’ve been with lately that are now grownups have done such a wonderful job of speaking their cases.”

To learn more about upcoming or completed parole hearings, visit www.paroles.alabama.gov.