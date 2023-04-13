Lowndes Academy teams claim area championships Published 3:28 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Lowndes Academy’s baseball and softball teams claimed the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) 1A Area Championship in two days of competitions against Crenshaw Christian Academy (CCA).

On April 4, the Rebels and the Lady Rebels defeated the Cougars.

The Lowndes varsity baseball team grabbed an 8-1 victory in blowout fashion. According to Lowndes student Andrew Myers, the Rebels gained offensive momentum in the second inning when Dominic Dougan scored a run while the Cougars evened things up with a run in the third inning.

“The Rebels pulled away for good with one run in the fourth inning,” Myers said. “In the fourth, Dougan singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

By the seventh inning, the Rebels gained three more runs led by Dougan and Clay Duncan. Clayton Hussey pitched for seven innings, allowing five hits but only one Cougar run.

The Lady Rebels clinched a win over the Lady Cougars that evening, gaining the lead in the eighth inning for a 5-3 win.

At the top of the eighth, the game was tied at two before Alice Murchison singled on the first pitch to score one run.

The Rebels scored first in the game and were met by a run from the Cougars. Ava Casey pitched for Lowndes and surrendered two runs on six hits over eight innings.

CCA’s Abby Henderson allowed ten hits and four Rebel runs over eight innings. She also led CCA with three hits in four bats.

Both Rebel teams overcame the Cougars on April 5 as well. The Lowndes baseball team went 12-2 and 11-1 in a Cougar territory double header, while the Lady Rebels defeated the CCA softball team 5-2 and 6-4 that night.

According to Myers, the Rebels pulled ahead in the sixth inning with an eight-run lead. Noah Smith, Clay Duncan, and Zach Azar each had RBIs.

“Lowndes’ offense in the inning came from doubles by Duncan and Azar and a single by Smith,” Myers said.

Cooper Dansby pitched for Lowndes through six innings. Grant Taylor led CCA, allowing five hit and striking out three. Davis Menefee also threw one-third of an inning out of the bullpen.

In the second game of the evening, the Rebels claimed an overwhelming victory over the cougars. REbel Ashton Yelder placed the first Rebel points on the scoreboard, while Kason Dismuikes, Azar, and Smith all gained RBIs in the sixth inning.

Smith pitched for Lowndes, allowing four hits and one run.

Jake Lawrence pitched five innings for CCA.

“We played great defense,” Moye said. “We have won 15 of our last 17 games and 10 in a row. I am happy with how we are playing. We are really coming together as a team and it’s fun to be a part of.”

The Lady Rebels were quick out of the gate as they faced the Lady Cougars. Harley Hooper led the Rebels to three runs when she singled in the first inning. Ava Casey allowed four Cougar hits and only one run over four innings.

Abby Henderson, pitching for CCA, lasted six innings and allowed six hits and five runs.

In the evening’s second softball game, the Lady Rebels held off CCA for the area championship.

Ava Causey doubled in the first inning, scoring one Rebel run. Harley Hooer pitched for the win, allowing three hits and two runs.

Molly Martin pitched for CCA over four innings, allowing six hits and six runs. Near the end, the Cougars attempted a comeback led by Maggie Mount, Payton Martin, Lakin Harrell, and Lilly Jones, who powered the rally with RBIs.

The comeback failed, however, and the Lady Rebels claimed victory for the evening.

The Lady Rebels will compete for the AISA State Softball Championship on May 4-6 at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. The Lowndes baseball team will compete for the state championship title on May 9-11 at Paterson Field in Montgomery. In case of rain, the baseball tournament will be rescheduled to May 12-13.