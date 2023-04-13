Help wanted: Faith columns needed Published 3:30 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal

Each week The Lowndes Signal prepares a faith page for readers to enjoy. Normally, this page features articles submitted from Alabama ministers who share a nugget of wisdom, encouragement or Bible teaching with readers.

While these columns are highly valued and well read, the newspaper staff hopes to add messages from local ministers, leaders, teachers, or other persons of faith who can provide a community voice that resonates with readers who would value a message from the local perspective.

A quality community newspaper is one where the community assists in content generation through news tips, submissions, and suggestions, thus your help is needed in this area. Please share this information with someone you know who may be interested in and able to submit faith columns at their convenience. Submissions may come from any faith community or denomination. The newspaper staff seeks local voices providing an uplifting, encouraging message. A devotional, sermon, lesson, or series may fit within column requirements.

Please share this ‘job description” with individuals in your faith community.

HELP WANTED: The Lowndes Signal seeks persons of faith willing to contribute faith columns on a regular basis. Columns should fit around 300 words, providing a succinct message that is uplifting, encouraging, and inspiring, to leave the reader refreshed. The pay is minimal – we offer a free digital subscription. The rewards, however, have the potential to be eternal, impacting the lives of readers seeking a word of faith.

The editors reserve the right to edit submissions for grammar and word count if needed. Submissions promoting a negative, derogatory, punitive, or defaming message will not be accepted. Submissions requesting anonymous authorship are not permitted. By submitting content for publication, authors agree to publication of their name and biographical information with the article.

Upon first submission, please include a headshot photo and brief bio of the author. Contributors may submit articles weekly, monthly, quarterly, or at any intervals they choose.

Interested persons may email Managing Editor Lanell Smith at lanell.smith@greenvilleadvocate.com.