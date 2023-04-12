Veteran journalist Tana Shealey joins The Lowndes Signal staff Published 11:13 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Tana Jackson Shealey is the newest team member of Boone Newsmedia, Inc., joining the team as a part-time general assignment reporter for The Greenville Advocate, The Lowndes Signal, and The Luverne Journal.

“I’m so excited about joining this wonderful team,” Shealey said. “Journalism has always held a special space in my heart, and I’m looking forward to this next chapter.”

Shealey is a former broadcast journalist who has delivered news content to audiences of WLWI-FM, WVAS-FM, WZHT-FM, WMCZ-FM, and the Alabama Radio Network. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Alabama State University and a Master of Liberal Arts from Auburn University at Montgomery.

Tana works full time as the coordinator for the Lowndes County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

The Dothan native enjoys crocheting, reading, and gardening. Tana and her husband Robert have one son, Robert, Jr.

Managing Editor Lanell Smith said Shealey brings the experience and deep community connections to ensure area coverage continues providing news and stories important to the people of Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes counties.

“As Lowndes County Extension Office Coordinator, Tana has been a constant source for articles providing information about extension services,” Smith said. “She has a heart for rural communities and is a gifted journalist. We are delighted to have her as part of our team and look forward to working with her to share the stories of the people in our tri-county coverage area.”