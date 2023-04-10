DOC vehicle blocks I-65 Published 3:13 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

An Alabama Department of Corrections (DOC) vehicle crash blocked one lane on Interstate 65 Monday morning.

The roadway is now open, but according to Corporal Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:21 a.m. on Monday and caused the closure of the inside northbound lane.

“One northbound (inside) lane of Interstate 65 near the 158-mile marker in Lowndes County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time,” King said just before 11 a.m.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division responded to the scene. By noon, King reported the roadway had been cleared and traffic resumed to flow freely.

According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, a DOC van was involved in the accident.

“It was a DOC van,” Rudolph said during the crash cleanup. “They are wrapping it up right now.”

Rudolph said there were no injuries resulting from the crash. Only property damage was reported.

No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the accident.