Traffic fatality claims life near Fort Deposit Published 10:30 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

A Reform man, Travis D. Hudson, 36, died Friday in a single-vehicle crash near Fort Deposit.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported the death Saturday, following the crash which occurred at approximately 11:48 p.m. Friday.

“A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:48 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Reform man,” said ALEA Senior Trooper Anna Peoples in a Saturday morning press release. “[Hudson] was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.”

According to Peoples, the crash occurred on Interstate 65 at the 142 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Fort Deposit.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate. No further information is available as the investigation continues.