Hayneville native earns Doctor of Business Administration Published 4:40 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Hayneville native Dr. Steven J. Grant earned his Doctor of Business Administration in 2022 and pours back into his Lowndes County Community from his home in the Washington D.C metro area.

Grant, who is currently employed with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), is a principal accountant supporting audit engagements. He is also a professor of accounting at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland but retains a strong love and passion for Lowndes County.

“[I have] a strong passion and love for Lowndes County,” Grant said. “I poured back into my community through education by taking on the role of lead mathematics educator during the 2009 – 2010 academic school year with the Lowndes County Public School System.”

Grant said he is a strong advocate for youth empowerment and achievement.

“I actively participate in various civic organizations, pouring back into the community,” Grant said. “As a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated member, [I strive to] embody the organization’s fundamental purpose of ‘Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.’”

Grant grew up in the Hicks Hill community and said he received a strong foundation from White Hall Elementary School, now known as Jackson-Steele Elementary.

Grant advanced to Central High School in August 1997, continuing his quest for growth and development. He completed his studies in May 2003 and obtained an advanced diploma with honors, also earning the titles of class valedictorian and senior class president.

“I obtained dual Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and finance from Tuskegee University in 2007, an Master of Business Administration in information systems from Troy University in 2009, a Master of Accountancy degree from Alabama State University 2011, and a Doctor of Business Administration specializing in accounting from Capella University in 2022 under the guidance of mentor Dr. Kevin Danley,” Grant said.

His mentor, Dr. Peggy Grant, who is a contract specialist for the U.S. Department of Defense and family therapist for Children’s Mobile Intervention Services in northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania served as principal of Central High School during Steven Grant’s time there.

“Dr. Grant has always been very ambitious,” Peggy Grant said. “He loves Lowndes County and never forgets his hometown and teachings. He would often stop by the school to discuss his aspirations and I was always confident in his abilities to surpass anything he set out to accomplish. When he left Lowndes County, I knew that a plethora of doors would open for him. I reached out to him when I decided to pursue work in Government and the reciprocal piece was enhanced (planting, watering and increase). Now he is working his dream career and teaching accounting to aspiring accountants. Dr. Grant will forever have my personal endorsement and deep personal respect.”

Grant has over 16 years of industry experience in internal control and audit, program control, budgeting and forecasting, systems testing and data modeling, expense planning and analysis, corporate financial accounting, supply chain management, and debt and investment accounting.

In his spare time, Grant enjoys reading, traveling, shopping, and quality time with colleagues and constituents, he said.