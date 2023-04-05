County collects SABIC taxes, requires county employees to punch timeclock Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Lowndes County Commission acknowledged the efforts of Tax Collector Roslyn Smith, who guided the county’s successful collection of back taxes owed by SABIC in Burkeville.

Commissioner Dickson Farrior announced during the commission’s March 27 meeting that Smith had collected taxes owed by the petrochemical manufacturer for 2022.

“Mrs. Smith has collected the tax money and penalties from SABIC and I would like to thank her for that,” Farrior said.

Commission Chairman Charlie King, Jr. added his gratitude, noting the countless hours Smith spent working to collect the money.

“We would all like to thank her,” King said. “She spent countless hours on this.”

On that note, King added that an Alabama Department of Revenue representative offered to meet with commissioners to discuss concerns over 600,000 acres SABIC has that was granted to the Montgomery County Industrial Development Board. King said he and other commissioners wanted to explore whether this land could be granted back to Lowndes County for tax purposes.

Commissioners also voted to require all county employees to clock in their worked hours.

The resolution, supported by Commissioners Robert Harris and Joshua Simmons, passed but after much discussion was countered by an amendment authorizing County Engineer David Butts and County Administrator Jacquelyn Thomas to forgo recording hours on a time clock.

Commissioners Joseph Barganier and Farrior supported the amendment, noting department heads such as Butts and Thomas should not be required to clock in.

“I’ve never heard of a supervisor having to clock in,” Barganier said.

In other business, the commission