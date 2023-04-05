County collects SABIC taxes, requires county employees to punch timeclock
Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023
The Lowndes County Commission acknowledged the efforts of Tax Collector Roslyn Smith, who guided the county’s successful collection of back taxes owed by SABIC in Burkeville.
Commissioner Dickson Farrior announced during the commission’s March 27 meeting that Smith had collected taxes owed by the petrochemical manufacturer for 2022.
“Mrs. Smith has collected the tax money and penalties from SABIC and I would like to thank her for that,” Farrior said.
Commission Chairman Charlie King, Jr. added his gratitude, noting the countless hours Smith spent working to collect the money.
“We would all like to thank her,” King said. “She spent countless hours on this.”
On that note, King added that an Alabama Department of Revenue representative offered to meet with commissioners to discuss concerns over 600,000 acres SABIC has that was granted to the Montgomery County Industrial Development Board. King said he and other commissioners wanted to explore whether this land could be granted back to Lowndes County for tax purposes.
Commissioners also voted to require all county employees to clock in their worked hours.
The resolution, supported by Commissioners Robert Harris and Joshua Simmons, passed but after much discussion was countered by an amendment authorizing County Engineer David Butts and County Administrator Jacquelyn Thomas to forgo recording hours on a time clock.
Commissioners Joseph Barganier and Farrior supported the amendment, noting department heads such as Butts and Thomas should not be required to clock in.
“I’ve never heard of a supervisor having to clock in,” Barganier said.
In other business, the commission
- Appointed Connie Johnson to the Human Resources Department;
- Voted to enter executive session during which they heard personnel concerns from Tax Collector Roslyn Smith and made no decisions during the session;
- Approved the Selma inmate housing agreement and the Juvenile Detention contract;
- Appropriated $1,500 for Harvest Tyme Ministries from Barganier;
- Granted an appropriation of $2,500 – $1,500 from Barganier and $500 from Kind and Farrior – to the Fort Deposit Arts Council for Calico Fort;
- Resolved to re-appoint three board members to the Mosses Water and Sewer Fire Protection Authority;
- Approved the Daehan Nonimmigrant Petition, a letter from the Commission supporting Daehan in hiring immigrants;
- Heard a from Chestnutt regarding his continued research of a maintenance situation on Mushatt Road;
- Authorized the County Administrator to send out bid requests for ambulance service and authorized Chestnutt to draft written notification to Haynes Ambulance of deficiencies in services residents receive;
- Instructed Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph to present a plan for the county to operate its own ambulance service;
- Discussed whether Martin Environmental may close its Lowndes County office and requested Chestnutt notify the garbage service it must maintain at least a drop box in the county;
- Voted to ask Sheriff Chris West to enforce business license purchase requirements for residents hosting bonfires for which they sell alcoholic beverages and/or charge admission; and
- Approved $1,000 appropriations from the Juvenile Trust Fund to Ark of Love, The Calhoun School, and Central High School in Hayneville.