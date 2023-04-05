Billups recognized for Character in Action Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Lowndes County Juvenile Court recognized a five-year-old Central Elementary School kindergartener on March 30, awarding Samaria Billups the March 2023 Character in Action Award.

Billups was nominated by his teacher, Quintosha Robinson, for exemplifying outstanding character.

“I would like to say that it has been a pleasure being able to choose a student for outstanding character in action,” Robinson said. “Samaria exemplifies outstanding character in many different ways.”

According to Robinson, Billups is an exemplary student who leads by example.

“She is an A/B Honor Roll student. She is respectful, kind, helpful, a leader, and an all around great student and friend to many.”

Robinson noted Billups is a model among her peers, showing them the positive characteristics of a student leader.

“Samaria shows many positive character qualities to her peers and would be a great choice for the student with outstanding character in action,” Robinson wrote in the nomination.

District Judge Adrian Johnson said the court awards the honor each month to students across Lowndes County who display outstanding character in their homes, schools, or communities. Johnson helped develop the program as an opportunity to recognize and congratulate students who often go unnoticed for their accomplishments.

Each Character in Action recipient receives a certificate, a t-shirt, and a $50 Walmart gift card. The court holds a ceremony at the courthouse in Hayneville or at the student’s school, inviting parents and school administrators to celebrate the child’s achievement.

“It’s a really nice opportunity for all of us to get together to recognize that child and hopefully encourage them to continue to do great things,” Johnson said.