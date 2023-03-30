BREAKING NEWS: Tanker truck overturned near Fort Deposit Published 5:59 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Officials and first responders are working to clear the scene after a tractor trailer carrying hazardous materials overturned on Interstate Highway 65 near Fort Deposit late Wednesday evening.

According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, a Honeywell Trucking tanker overturned in the northbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 148, in the outskirts of Fort Deposit north of Exit 142.

“The truck overturned on the outskirts of Fort Deposit at mile marker 148,” Rudolph said.

According to Rudolph, the overturned tanker had not been breached, but did contain hazardous materials. First responders were taking every precaution to conduct necessary cleanup at the scene early Thursday morning.

“The tanker carried an acid-based substance,” Rudolph said. “[The substance] is reactive to the atmosphere but the tank has not been ruptured and we are taking every precaution.”

Rudolph noted the accident scene was located in an area which does not appear to be densely populated. Around 5 a.m. Thursday, cleanup crews were taking precautionary measures to determine whether any nearby residents would require temporary relocation.

“Where we are, it doesn’t seem there are any houses nearby,” Rudolph said. “Luckily [the truck] went down in an area which is not highly populated. It’s mostly a wooded area. We are going through procedures right now to locate any nearby residents.”

By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, all lanes of I-65 remained open. Rudolph expected to close the highway and reroute traffic during cleanup.

“Both lanes will be closed and traffic will be rerouted,” Rudolph said.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.