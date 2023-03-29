Rebels compete in Macon East tournament Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

1 of 5

The Lowndes Academy varsity baseball team traveled to Montgomery on March 16-18 where they competed in a Macon East Academy Tournament.

The Rebels faced four teams during the competition and walked away with a 9-0 win over Abbeville Christian Academy, a 10-1 victory over Edgewood Academy, and two losses, falling 2-3 to Bessemer Academy Thursday and ceding the championship with a 0-7 loss to Macon East.

“I was really proud of our boys,” said Lowndes head coach Shane Moye. “The past week we won five of our last seven games.”

According to Lowndes student Andrew Myers, the Rebels held their own against Bessemer, going down to their opponent on the final play of the game.

“It came down to the last play, but Lowndes was on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to Bessemer on Thursday,” Myers said. “The game was tied at two with Bessemer batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored one run for Bessemer’s Rebels.”

Both teams brought a strong pitching game, Myers explained. The Bessemer Rebels pitchers struck out two, while Rebels sat down one.

Jackson Carmichael led things off on the hill for Bessemer. The righty surrendered two runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one, Myers said.

Lowndes pitcher Clayton Hussey allowed four hits and three runs over four and a third innings, striking out one and walking one.

According to Myers, Lowndes hit eight balls in the game.

“Walker Mcqueen and Grant Casey each managed multiple hits for Lowndes,” Myers said. “Mcqueen went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Lowndes in hits.”

In a game against Edgewood Academy, the Rebels scored eight runs in the fourth quarter, sealing their victory over the Wildcats, 10-1.

“The offensive firepower by the Rebels was led by Dominic Dougan, Clayton Hussey, and McQueen who each had RBIs (Runs batted in) in the inning,” Myers said.

Cooper Dansby pitched four innings for Lowndes, allowing two hits and one run and striking out five Wildcat batters.

Myers said Ethan Evans took the hill for Edgewood during three innings, allowing the Rebels three hits and seven runs while striking out three Lowndes batters.

“McQueen and Clay Duncan had multiple hits for Lowndes,” Myers said. “Each collected two hits. Lowndes tore up the base paths as two players stole at least two bases and Scott Stinson led the way with two.”

On Saturday, Lowndes pitcher Ashton Yelder threw and helped gain the Rebels a 9-0 win over Abbeville Christian Academy.

According to Myers, Yelder didn’t allow a single run and gave the Generals two hits during the game.

“Lowndes put up three runs in the fifth inning,” Myers said. “The offensive onslaught by Lowndes was led by Noah Smith and Clayton Hussey, both sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.”

Abbeville center fielder Cole Goodson made a single in the third inning but Yelder got the start for Lowndes and did not surrender any runs on two hits over six innings, striking out five Generals and walking one.

Myers said Justin Murphy took the mound for Abbeville. The righty surrendered nine runs on seven hits over four and a third innings, striking out seven, Myers recalled. Connor Jones threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen he added.

Yelder went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Lowndes in hits ending the game with an overwhelming win.

The Rebels also faced Macon East Saturday and fell to the Knights without gaining a single run.

According to Myers, the Rebels watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover after the Knights began to pull ahead.

“Macon East scored on a double by Barrett Spaeth and a groundout by Dalton Nickles in the first inning,” Myers said. “The Rebels struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Macon East, giving up seven runs.”

One bright spot for Lowndes Academy Varsity Rebels was a single by Duncan in the second inning, Myers noted.

Deonte Powell pitched for Macon East, lasting six innings and allowing five hits but no runs while striking out five and walking one.

“Grant Casey was on the hill for Lowndes,” Myers said. “The pitcher went one and one-third innings, allowing seven runs on four hits, striking out two and walking one. Trey Thomas and Noah Smith entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two and two-thirds innings and one inning respectively.”

Duncan led Lowndes with two hits in two at bats. It wasn’t enough to place Lowndes on the scoreboard.

“Macon East saw the ball well today, racking up 11 hits in the game,” Myers said.

Moye said the Rebels pitched well during the tournament.

“We pitched well and played good defense all weekend,” Moye said. “Macon East had a good pitcher on the mount and we couldn’t string together hits. Overall, it was a great weekend.