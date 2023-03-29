Hayneville hosts health fair Published 4:39 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Town of Hayneville will hold a free health and wellness fair, April 6 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at the Hayneville Senior Center on East Tuskeena Street.

Organizer Tamare N. McCord, magistrate/administrative assistant to the Mayor of Hayneville, said the event will serve senior citizens.

“We applied for and received the Advancing Health Literacy Grant which helps small towns share health and wellness information with their citizens,” McCord said. “We are excited about being able to teach our communities’ members ways to make healthier life choices.”

Representatives of the Alabama Cares Program will be on hand offering details on free programs to assist seniors in areas of health and wellness.

“We will share some of our information regarding our Family Caregivers Program and provide information about some chronic disease information regarding evidence-based programs that are provided through the Area Agency on Aging,” said Mary Wedgeworth, program coordinator for the South-Central Alabama Development Commission.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will share information about getting free assistance during recovery from COVID.

Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Lowndes County Coordinator Tana Shealey said information is key to good health.

“We will present information about nutrition, healthy life-style changes for diabetics, and demonstrations of safe exercises for older residents who have health challenges. Extension has many classes for senior citizens at no cost,” she said.

The event is open to the public and is sponsored by the Town of Hayneville, Tuskegee University, Alabama Conference of Black Mayors, Advancing Health Literacy, and the Alabama Community Engagement Research Alliance. For more information, call 334-548-2128.