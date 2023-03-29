Community news: What matters most Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

An editorial opinion of The Lowndes Signal

Newspapers publish stories of interest to readers. Traditional newspapers offer breaking news, articles that clarify what took place recently in a manner that gets the facts out quickly.

Traditional newspapers also publish public notices, arrest records, classified ads, comics or puzzles, and features which may include local happenings and people. In between all of this, publishers sandwich highlights of national and international news, a little something for everyone.

The Lowndes Signal is a community newspaper, incorporating many functions of a traditional newspaper, intertwined with the events and personal features that resonate with readers in Lowndes County and surrounding areas.

What matters most to local communities is what matters most to the newspaper staff. Reporters follow social media posts for local residents, churches, schools, and organizations and work to uncover “the rest of the story” or the “why” behind every good deed and initiative.

They also comb through state and local agency press releases, seeking out information impacting Lowndes County residents and placing that information at the fingertips of citizens who need it.

While the Signal posts breaking news online and in print, the bulk of the paper is reserved for the stories of Butler County, its people, happenings, and sometimes its history.

Signal readers look to see their faces in the photos. They want to clip and save a loved one’s obituary or an article featuring their grandchildren for a scrapbook.

Magazines such as Southern Living or national newspapers like The Wall Street Journal sometimes contain interesting articles that also resonate with readers, but only a community newspaper, like the Advocate, will share the “heart stories” of Lowndes County.

Readers are a vital part of the process, alerting reporters to local news, events, and people other citizens want to learn more about. Editors and reporters rely on the community’s help and look to readers for tips, photos, facts, and the “story within the story” that uncovers the human element behind the news.

The Signal staff welcomes submissions. Because they can not be everywhere at once, they value photos and facts which help them share the important news – who did what, when, where, and why in and around Lowndes County.

Thank you for partnering with us. We welcome your stories and also your comments on how we can better serve you, our valued readers.

To submit information or comments, please email Managing Editor Lanell Downs Smith at lanell.smith@greenvilleadvocate.com.