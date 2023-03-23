Rebels track team sprints to victory Published 10:56 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Lowndes Academy track team is off to a great start this year and according to coach Cliff Cobb, the team is sprinting into the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) state competition in just over a month.

After placing in the top eight at the first two meets, Cobb said student athletes, many of whom play softball and baseball in addition to track, expect one more season game after spring break and then, it’s off to “state.”

“We have one more track meet after spring break,” Cobb said. “Then, two weeks later, we go to state so we’re right towards the end of our track season.

According to Cobb, track is something of an individual sport and the Rebels are placing in the top eight positions at meets this year.

“They’re placing in the top eight positions and track score points,” Cobb said. “We have a pretty good team and I’m excited about our potential, especially going to state. Track is a sport where we do have relays which are team related, but a lot of events are for individuals. We have really good athletes who enjoy doing the independent prep work and participating in events.”

Riley Johnson, who’s mom Sherry is assistant coach for the team, is one player who enjoys the individual nature of track and also the opportunity to cheer on her team members.

“I like getting to meet new people from other schools as well as the camaraderie of pushing each other to beat personal records and supporting and cheering on each other within relays,” Riley said.

Sherry Johnson appreciates seeing athletes reach their potential in track meets and enjoys watching student athletes beat their own records as they progress in the sport.

“I love helping the athletes see their potential and push themselves to beat their personal records,” Sherry said.

Rather than focusing on the team element, Cobb said he challenges athletes to better their previous record to achieve their own personal goals.

“I try to convince my athletes that they can still win at each meet and have a great day,” Cobb said. “Even if they don’t win a particular race or finish first place, they can still better what they have done and count that as a win. We challenge them to just do better than what they did the last time and that helps them understand they are making strides.”

Students in grades seven and up may participate in track, Cobb explained.

During the Rebel’s March 15 meet hosted by Escambia Academy in Atmore, student athletes who ranked among the top included

Relay team – Sixth place in girl’s 4×100 meter at 1:01.51

Relay team – Fifth in girl’s 4×200 meter at 2:14.44

Camryn Hess – Sixth in girl’s 200 meter at 30.99, and fifth in girl’s 400 meter at 1:16.82;

Charli Meadows – Third in girl’s 800 meter at 3:07.61

Relay team – Fifth in boy’s 4×100 meter at 1:49.70

Huston Hampton – Second in boy’s 800 meter at 2:23.46;

Andrew Myers – Eighth in boy’s 800 meter at 2:45.72

Caleb Simmons – Seventh in boy’s 1,600 meter at 5:56.59;

Luke Lovell – Fourth in boy’s long jump at 17-5 feet; and

Clay Duncan – Third in boy’s triple jump at 34-5.5 feet.

On March 1 Lowndes Academy faced Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn and gained achievements including

Charli Meadows – Seventh in girl’s 800 meter at 3:16.71;

Amelia Rose Phillips – Eighth in girl’s 100 meter hurdles at 24.82;

Luke Lovell – Fifth in boy’s 100 meter at 11.94 and second in boy’s long jump 18-10 feet;

Huston Hampton – Second in boy’s 800 meters at 2:24.33; and

Caleb Simmons – Boy’s 1,600 meter at 6:00.13.

The Rebels will travel to Gulf Shores on April 13-14 to compete in the AISA State Track meet at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.