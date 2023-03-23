Hubert addresses mayor’s conference Published 10:48 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Lowndes County Area Chamber of Commerce (LCACOC) President and CEO, Dr. Ozelle L. Hubert speaks at the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors, (ACBM) annual meeting in Selma on March 3. Hubert discussed how Lowndes County is the only one in Alabama with five Black mayors of its seven townships. Hubert also spoke on the development of LCACOC as a nonprofit organization, the chamber’s efforts to form a healthcare authority, and on the desperate need for the mayors and the county commissioners to work together to better serve the people and the economic development of the county.