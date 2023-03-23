Community news available online and in print Published 11:17 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

An Editorial Opinion of The Lowndes Signal

Last week, a Birmingham resident approached a Signal reporter, expressing joy over meeting “a real, live newspaper reporter” covering a local event. This comes in the wake of Advance Media Group, which owns The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times, and Mobile’s Press Register, printing their last editions of the newspapers Feb. 26. While all still maintain a digital presence, the largest cities in Alabama no longer have their longstanding print editions.

The gentleman said he regretted that his local newspaper, The Birmingham News, no longer published a print edition and stated he was glad to know not all papers had gone to digital only content.

The Lowndes Signal boasts both print and digital content. Readers can pick up a copy to hold and read from a newspaper rack or store in their community, or subscribe for a newspaper delivered weekly to their mailbox.

And, for those who enjoy news at their fingertips, each story appearing in print is available on www.lowndessignal.com, and we link each story from the Signal’s social media platforms.

While printed issues of the newspaper allow readers to clip and save articles which resonate with individuals and families, digital content enables readers to share content on their own social media pages and also to access the information from anywhere they have cellular service or an internet connection.

Many people debate the merits of print over digital content, or vice versa. With The Lowndes Signal, readers have access to both options. Print and digital subscriptions provide access to either, or both options. Digital subscribers may download, save, and print articles of importance to them and print subscribers can purchase multiple copies to share with friends and family.

Newspapers across America are transitioning to digital only content, an option that still places information at the fingertips of their readers.

But at The Lowndes Signal, we are delighted to continue offering both options while covering the community news that is important to our readers.

To subscribe to print editions, please call The Lowndes Signal office at (334) 382-3111. For digital subscriptions, please visit www.lowndessignal.com and click on “subscribe.”