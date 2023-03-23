Career Tech hosts national FFA president Published 11:13 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter at Lowndes County Career Tech Center in Hayneville will host national FFA President Andrew Seibel during his visit to Alabama on March 31.

Seibel will address students at Central High School in Hayneville from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will conduct a leadership skills workshop with students in the school’s gymnasium.

According to the center’s agriscience instructor Kelsey Thomas, organizers believe Seibel’s visit represents the first time a sitting national officer has visited a Lowndes County school.

“We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to host Andrew at our school,” Thomas said. “[His visit] is believed to be the first time that a sitting national officer has visited a school in Lowndes County.”

Seibel hails from Roanoke, Virginia where he is a member of the Lord Botetourt FFA chapter. He focuses on beef cattle placement and wine grape production placement and attends Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, studying agribusiness as a sophomore.

Seibel’s journey with FFA began in his infancy, when his family attended the National FFA Convention.

According to Seibel, FFA is a tradition in his family. His dad taught agricultural education before accepting a position in Virginia’s FFA office.

“Growing up in this organization is a true blessing,” Seibel said. “But it was when I realized that I could be my own person through the blue jacket that I really began to fall in love with the organization and see how many opportunities it truly held.”

Seibel said he hopes to cultivate an FFA environment that makes every student feel seen and heard.

“I want it to be a place where every person knows that they are worthy as they are, and will never need to be anyone but themselves to be successful,” Seibel said.

For more information, email Kelsey Thomas at kthomas@lowndesboe.org.