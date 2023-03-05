Shar’dajai Harris rewarded for Character in Action Published 2:00 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023

1 of 1

The faculty at Central High School in Hayneville recognize junior Shar’dajai Harris as a shining light among her peers. For her positive attitude and dedication to learning, the Lowndes County Juvenile Court has rewarded Harris by bestowing her with the February 2023 Character in Action award.

Central High School Math Department Chair Kamesha Harrison nominated Harris for the award and noted the student’s attributes as worthy of commendation.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Shar’dajai for about two years,” Harrison wrote in the nomination. “She is a very bright student that has a great attitude daily and excels in the classroom.”

According to Harrison, she has witnessed Harris’s love of learning and commitment to excellence.

“As a student, Shardajai has demonstrated a love of learning and the level of commitment necessary to succeed in college and beyond,” Harrison wrote. “Notable characteristics I admire about her are her strong work ethic, motivation to learn, and perseverance to work through the difficult problems in math, even if her first answer is incorrect. Furthermore, when taking the ACT for the first time in December, she outscored her other peers by earning a score of 21.”

Harrison said she was happy to nominate Harris, who she deemed deserving of the award.

“I have great respect for her and truly believe that she is destined for greatness,” Harrison said.

According to District Judge Adrian Johnaon, the Character in Action award recognized students achieving outstanding efforts in their home, school, and community. The award congratulates these students with a small token of appreciation, he said, including a $50 Walmart gift card, a certificate of achievement, and a t-shirt with the program logo.

“We do a ceremony at the courthouse,” Johnson said. “Parents, teachers, and administrators come and have the opportunity to celebrate that child’s achievement. It’s a really nice opportunity for all of us to recognize that child and hopefully to encourage them to continue their accomplishments and to be an encouragement to other children.”