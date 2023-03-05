Lowndes Academy hosts Fatal Vision Day Published 2:17 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023

State and local law enforcement agency officers partner with the Lowndes County Juvenile Court to give Lowndes Academy 10th through 12th grade students a glimpse into the dangers of texting while driving and improve their awareness of underage drinking and substance abuse during Fatal Vision Day on March 1.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers and volunteers from the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department recreate a vehicle crash scene rescue using equipment known as the jaws of life, demonstrating the dangers of texting and driving and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the Lowndes County Juvenile Court’s Fatal Vision Day.

District Judge Adrian Johnson addresses Lowndes Academy students about the importance of practicing safe driving.

Lowndes Academy students help volunteers from the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department reenact a vehicle crash scene during the Lowndes County Juvenile Court’s Fatal Vision Day.