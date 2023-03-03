Calhoun senior Taleea Taylor awarded $94,900 in college scholarships Published 7:56 am Friday, March 3, 2023

The Calhoun School senior Taleea Taylor was awarded over $94,000 in college scholarships this year.

With 18 colleges and universities to choose from, Taylor has her sights set on the University of Alabama Birmingham.

Taylor received offers from Auburn University, Grambling University, Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University and Miles College, just to name a few of her options.

Taylor is the daughter of Sabrina and Tino Taylor. Most who know her say she has worked hard both in school and out.

“My siblings inspire me the most,” Taylor said. “They help me to be the best I can be.

When not studying or busy with school, Taylor enjoys playing basketball and listening to music. But those free moments are few and far between for the Calhoun Senior.

Besides having a current GPA of 3.6, Taylor Excels at her favorite extracurricular activities.

She plays guard for the Tigers girls varsity basketball team and holds the rank of Major in the school’s JROTC program.

Calhoun basketball coach Jay Sansom said he is extremely proud of Taylor.

“She’s a real good student and hard working,” Sansom said. “All the attributes you see on the basketball court, you see in the classroom. She’s disciplined, and dedicated. She’s a really good kid.”

With the encouragement of her coach, teachers, and family, Taylor said she decided that UAB would be the best fit for her future.

“We encouraged her to go wherever she feels the most comfortable,” Sansom said. “I believe she can make it at any college she decides to go to.”

Taylor said Faith Educational Services in Montgomery has also played a part in helping her navigate the process of college applications.

With love, caring, and a few prayers, Taylor said she has carved out a path for her future that recognizes her talents and abilities. She plans on majoring in Biology, and going on to study medicine.

Her dream is to become a general surgeon.

“She’s very smart,” Sansom said. “She was an extension of me on the [basketball] floor, directing her teammates just like a coach.”

But that doesn’t make her moving on to bigger and brighter things any easier for those that love her.

“She’ll be a huge loss for us,” Sansom said.