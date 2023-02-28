CSX train derailment in Lowndesboro still in cleanup Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A CSX train derailed in Lowndesboro Monday near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road and while the tracks are clear, as of Tuesday afternoon crews continued to work on cleanup.

According to Sheriee Bowman in CSX media relations division, two train cars derailed just before noon Monday.

“Just before noon [Monday], a CSX train derailed two railcars near CR 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro,” Bowman said. “There were no leaks or spills of any freight and no injuries [were] reported.”

Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Rodney Rudolph said the incident was reported through 911 but his office was not notified at the time.

“I called the dispatchers and learned that it was called in to 911,” Rudolph said. “No injuries were reported at that time.”

Rudolph noted that CSX is expected to notify the Lowndes EMA office whenever an incident occurs. He said CSX representatives told him that this occurrence was not serious and did not require his assistance.

According to Bowman, the tracks had been cleared by Monday evening. On Tuesday afternoon, Rudolph said the case was still open and cleanup was still in process.

“Crews are working to move equipment,” Rudolph said. “CSX officials have not notified our office that they have completed the cleanup.”

According to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nick Cognasi, the road was closed after the accident but is now clear for traffic.

Bowman said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Representatives with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not immediately respond to requests for information. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.