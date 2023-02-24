Lowndes County substitute teacher facing charges Published 10:30 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Niguel Demetrious Jones, 28, was arrested Wednesday for charges of second-degree rape, enticing a child for immoral purpose, electronic solicitation of a child, and a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under age 19.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received an official complaint from a Lowndes County Schools official last week, reporting inappropriate contact between Jones, a substitute teacher, and a student.

While investigating this complaint, law enforcement determined that Jones appeared to have committed actions deemed to represent the violations for which he is charged.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Assistant Chief Reginald McKitt said Jones was arrested on the charges.

“Mr. Jones was processed through the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office,” McKitt said. “It is our job to protect our Juveniles and to be fact finders. Mr. Jones is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Although an arrest has been made, investigators continue to follow up on this case.”

District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer said her office will be involved in the trying of the case.

“The case is still under investigation,” Tesmer said. “We are working to determine whether Jones committed other possible wrongdoing.”

Lowndes County Sheriff’s investigator Toriano Neely said Jones was the subject of a prior investigation for a similar case in another jurisdiction.

“That case was closed down with no arrest,” Neely said.

No further information will be released while the investigation is ongoing. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.