Bell’s Funeral Home awarded 2022 Small Business Published 1:32 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce awards Karl Sr. and Helenor Bell, owners of Bell Funeral Home with 2022 Small Business of the Year on Feb. 15, 2023. Pictured are (left to right) Chamber President and Executive Director Dr. Ozelle Hubert, Helenor Bell, and Chamber member Janice Patterson.