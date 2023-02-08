Calhoun girls advance to finals

Published 5:21 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Lanell Downs Smith

The Calhoun School varsity girls prevailed over Ellwood Christian School with a 47-26 win in the Class 1A Area 5 tournament on Monday. Autaugaville School defeated Central High School in Hayneville, 35-27, in the tournament held at Calhoun. Both victors advance to the finals on Feb. 8 and will play at Autaugaville after publication. Look for the outcome of finals at www.lowndessignal.com or in the Feb.16 issue. Photo submitted by Nick Rankin.

