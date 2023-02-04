Brazil receives January Character in Action Award Published 3:45 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

The Lowndes County Juvenile Court selected Jackson-Steele Elementary fifth grader, Elgin Brazil, to receive the January Character in Action Award.

Ten-year-old Brazil was nominated for the award by Jackson-Steele principal, Shana Ervin, who described Brazil as the definition of student leadership.

“He is committed to exceeding expectations on a daily basis,” Ervin wrote in the nomination. “As a strong advocate for student achievement, Elgin can be seen on campus promoting positivity and high expectations. He is hardworking, with a kind heart, conscious mind, and applies his positive energy and optimistic outlook to everything.”

The juvenile court honors one student each month, bestowing the award with a $50 Walmart gift card and t-shirt to the selected student. All nominated students receive a certificate recognizing their achievements.

According to District Judge Adrian Johnson, the program began as a way of congratulating children who often go unnoticed for their outstanding achievements.

“It’s our opportunity to just tell them congratulations and to give them a small token of our appreciation,” Johnson said. “We do a little ceremony up here at the courthouse and invite their parents, their teacher, the superintendent, and the principal. We all come together to recognize that child and to encourage them to continue to do good things and hopefully to be an encouragement to the children around them.”

According to Ervin, Brazil inspires his classmates and teachers.

“Elgin’s dedication, positive attitude, and work ethic are the most inspiring things about him,” Ervin said. “Other students describe him as someone that you can depend on and look to for leadership and direction.

The qualities that Elgin possesses as a student are exceptional. He is trustworthy, reliable, respectful, and loving.”

Brazil leads others by example and strives to achieve in all aspects of school life, Ervin added.

“In addition to the many positive qualities that Elgin possesses, he is also able to exceed academically,” she said. “He works hard to maintain his grades and strives to be the best all around. In class, he has excellent grades, attendance, and class participation. It is without a doubt that Elgin is very deserving of this award.”