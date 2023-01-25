Commission appropriates White Hall library funding, approves Burkeville Hardware liquor license Published 6:21 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Lowndes County Commission appropriated funds to the White Hall Library, approved a liquor license for Burkeville Hardware and Grocery, LLC, and discussed ways to help Selma storm victims during the commission’s meeting Jan. 23..

Commissioners approved a $2,000 appropriation to the White Hall Library.

“The library is very important,” said District 2 Commissioner Robert Harris. “It’s an immediate necessity for our kids and older people as well who may not have access to broadband or access to the internet. They have the opportunity to go down there to the library and use it in a comfortable, safe environment.”

The funding comes from Harris’s discretionary funds to benefit the library’s improvement projects.

“The library has a handicapped accessible ramp,” Harris said. “They are going to put a top over it so people can stay out of the rain as much as possible.”

Commissioners also unanimously approved Burkeville Hardware and Grocery’s liquor license application. The license permits the store, located in the building formerly occupied by St. Clair Grocery in Lowndesboro, to sell beer.

County Attorney Prince Chestnutt delivered a recommendation for a reciprocal memorandum of understanding with Dallas County and the City of Selma designed to provide aid in the form of labor and equipment usage whenever either county experiences an emergency event such as a tornado or natural disaster.

Commission Chairman Charlie King, Jr. requested Chesnutt consider how Lowndes County officials might legally help Selma residents through a donation or financial contribution.

“Find out if we can [aid them] legally,” King said. “We’ll come up with the amount. There are people all around donating water and food. This is our neighboring county. We need to step up to the plate and give something.”

In other business the commission:

– Heard progress on road improvements in District 3;

– Requested road crews work every Friday through the end of February to complete road work in Districts 3 and 5;

– Discussed progress of the Lowndes Economic Development Commission and a need for the commission to receive regular progress updates;

– Reviewed a quote to purchase four time clocks for use in county offices;

– Heard recommendation from Chesnutt who, after reviewing the county’s garbage contract, recommended allowing Martin Garbage Services to close its Hayneville office;

– Requested Chesnutt further review the garbage contract conditions for garbage collection fees; and

– Heard a citizen’s request for help with a noise disturbance and discussed options for possible solutions.