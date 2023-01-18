Terrell Means sworn in as Lowndes County Coroner Published 7:07 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

1 of 7

Terrell Means took the oath of office for his second term as Lowndes County Coroner at a ceremony Friday at the Southview Worship Center in Hayneville.

District Judge Adrian Johnson administered the oath to Means and noted how the Coroner-elect had served the office well during his first term.

“Terrell really cares about Lowndes County and cares about the people of Lowndes County,” Johnson said. “He’s always trying to keep people abreast of things that are going on in the county. He’s just a great public servant and he has a heart for the people here.

“It’s a difficult job because Terrell is working with people dealing with tragedies every time he appears on the scene. But he manages to do that with a great amount of sympathy and empathy for the people.”

Walter Hill, former Lowndes County Deputy Coroner, addressed friends and family gathered for the ceremony, recalling how, as a Lowndes Middle School teacher, he recognized Means’ potential and later watched him gain experience as a first responder.

“I’ve known Terrell a very long time,” Hill said. “Having experience as a first responder prepared him for what he did not foresee — that he would one day run for office. But by God’s grace, he has that passion and desire. He sought this opportunity and ran four years ago. He’s proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is capable of doing the job.”

Means said Hill and former Coroner, Doris Alexander, inspired him to strive for excellence in the office.

“Doris Alexander always said, ‘If you’re going to do it, do it for the community and do it from your heart. Then, step out in faith in everything you do for the community,’” Means said. “I believe in doing what I’ve got to do and moving forward. When it comes to anything I put my hand to, I’m going to make sure that it is 100% right.”

Alabama Coroners Association Executive Director Philip Cox said Means is a leader interested in elevating and improving the office.

“I’ve known Terrell for a couple of years and have appreciated his service already,” Cox said. I am excited about his next term. He is especially equipped for this job because he has a heart for the people. That makes a huge difference. Terrell is also interested in learning and in improving and elevating the office. Lowndes County is blessed to have Terrell in that position.”