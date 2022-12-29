61 players selected for inaugural Trifecta Tri-County Football Team
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Trifecta Tri-County Team Selection Committee chose the following players for its inaugural team based on statistics provided by coaches and in-game observations from watching games during the 2022 season. The committee featured Crenshaw County native Jonny Mitchell, Lowndes County Athletic Director Nick Rankins, Greenville Newspapers LLC Managing Editor Shane Dunaway, and Butler County Sports Network representatives Jeff Fuller and Scott Bentley.
A group of 61 football players from teams in Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes counties earned selections to the inaugural Trifecta Tri-County Football Team chosen Dec. 8 by the Trifecta Tri-County Football Team Selection Committee.
Lowndes Academy, fresh off back-to-back Class A state championships in Alabama Independent Schools Association play, landed eight players on the squad – all slotted to the defense, despite some boasting equally-impressive offensive stats.
Rebels junior Clayton Hussey led the group as a first-team selection at defensive back, where he registered a team-leading nine interceptions.
“I think this is awesome,” said Lowndes Academy head coach Shane Moye. “These high school kids work hard, and they should be able to see their names in the paper and things like this. To win these types of awards, it might not mean a lot to a lot of people, but I love the way that y’all are doing this. I’m very thankful for it. I know the kids are, and I know their parents are.”
Three players from Central Hayneville and two from The Calhoun School joined the squad to round out representation in Lowndes County.
In Butler County, Fort Dale Academy finished its season with a 4-6 campaign, but still managed to place nine players on the roster, the most of any school in the tri-county area.
Eagles junior Alan Alvarez stood out from the group, landing at first-team kicker, but he also contributed to his squad on defense, at wide receiver, and at kick returner.
Georgiana’s bounce-back season netted six selections to the tri-county team, including the county’s Player of the Year, sophomore wide receiver Kaveon Miles, who caught 38 passes for 764 yards and nine touchdowns.
Four players each from McKenzie School and Greenville High School made the team.
In Crenshaw County, eight Highland Home players graced the roster, led by junior Brice McKenzie, who earned a spot as first-team quarterback after throwing 25 touchdown passes and rushing for eight touchdowns, and senior Keldric Faulk, a first-team defensive lineman who finished with eight sacks.
“It’s great, and for what they’ve done, they need to be recognized,” said Highland Home head coach Will Pouncey. “They’re the ones putting in the work and showing up every day in the summer. They’re the ones putting in the blood, sweat, and doing what we ask them to do. This is not for everybody, and it takes a lot of sacrifice to be successful. A lot of kids that do this and put in all this time are not going to get the recognition for it, but I’m glad for any recognition our guys can get because I know what they’ve put their bodies through, and I know the sacrifices they (make) for this football program.”
Luverne boasted seven selections to the team, while Brantley featured six players and Crenshaw Christian Academy submitted four players for consideration.
Congratulations to the following athletes for their selection to the first-ever Trifecta Tri-County Football Team:
First team
Offense
QB – Brice McKenzie, Highland Home
RB – Bo Daniels, McKenzie
RB – Benjamin White Jr., Central Hayneville
WR – Kaveon Miles, Georgiana
WR – Jon Bush, Brantley
TE – Austin Beck, Greenville
OL – Walden Mitchell, Crenshaw Christian Academy
OL – Ashley Tate, Luverne
OL – Coleman Owens, Crenshaw Christian Academy
OL – Terrence Smith, Luverne
OL – Romeo Presseley, Brantley
ATH – John Taylor, Luverne
Defense
DE – Keldrick Faulk, Highland Home
DT – AJ Johnson, Highland Home
DT – Dominic Dougan, Lowndes Academy
DE – Jaden Stallworth, Georgiana
LB – Kedrick Brown, Brantley
LB – JJ Faulk, Highland Home
LB – Drake Mills, Crenshaw Christian Academy
DB – Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy
DB – Noah Smith, Lowndes Academy
DB – Scott Stinson, Lowndes Academy
DB – Brayden Moore, Crenshaw Christian Academy
ATH – Tyler Chaney, Highland Home
Special Teams
K – Alan Alvarez, Fort Dale Academy
P – Bradley Thompson, Luverne
Second team
Offense
QB – Jayden Parks, Brantley
RB – D’Emory Jones, Luverne
RB – Garrett Simmons, Fort Dale Academy
WR – Roderick Scott, Central Hayneville
WR – KD Shepherd, Highland Home
TE – Jahmarren Jackson, McKenzie
OL – Osten Lee, McKenzie
OL – Jon Nolan Lawrence, Fort Dale Academy
OL – Gray Thomas, Fort Dale Academy
OL – Jaden Jordan, Central Hayneville
OL – Cole Whiddon, Fort Dale Academy
ATH – Ronald Davis, Greenville
Defense
DE – Clay Benson, Fort Dale Academy
DT – Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Academy
DT – Trey Thomas, Lowndes Academy
DE – CJ May, Highland Home
LB – Brody Stringer, Fort Dale Academy
LB – Cooper Dansby, Lowndes Academy
LB – Kasen Dismukes, Lowndes Academy
DB – Kaleb Weed, Brantley
DB – Sterling Arnold, Fort Dale Academy
DB – Nehemiah Altidor, Georgiana
DB – Keonte Abrams, Calhoun
ATH – Kellen Brooks, Luverne
Special Teams
K – Austin Norman, Highland Home
P – Ethan Alford, Fort Dale Academy
Honorable mentions
QB – Jacobie Morgan, Georgiana
RB – Cam Miles, Georgiana
RB – Robert Shine, Brantley
LB – DJ Davis, Greenville
LB – Wyatt Cornett, Luverne
ATH – Jeremy Hardy, Calhoun
ATH – Jalen Crenshaw, Georgiana
ATH – Jayden McMilliam, McKenzie
P – Christian Hill, Greenville