61 players selected for inaugural Trifecta Tri-County Football Team Published 3:14 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Trifecta Tri-County Team Selection Committee chose the following players for its inaugural team based on statistics provided by coaches and in-game observations from watching games during the 2022 season. The committee featured Crenshaw County native Jonny Mitchell, Lowndes County Athletic Director Nick Rankins, Greenville Newspapers LLC Managing Editor Shane Dunaway, and Butler County Sports Network representatives Jeff Fuller and Scott Bentley.



A group of 61 football players from teams in Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes counties earned selections to the inaugural Trifecta Tri-County Football Team chosen Dec. 8 by the Trifecta Tri-County Football Team Selection Committee.

Lowndes Academy, fresh off back-to-back Class A state championships in Alabama Independent Schools Association play, landed eight players on the squad – all slotted to the defense, despite some boasting equally-impressive offensive stats.

Rebels junior Clayton Hussey led the group as a first-team selection at defensive back, where he registered a team-leading nine interceptions.

“I think this is awesome,” said Lowndes Academy head coach Shane Moye. “These high school kids work hard, and they should be able to see their names in the paper and things like this. To win these types of awards, it might not mean a lot to a lot of people, but I love the way that y’all are doing this. I’m very thankful for it. I know the kids are, and I know their parents are.”

Three players from Central Hayneville and two from The Calhoun School joined the squad to round out representation in Lowndes County.

In Butler County, Fort Dale Academy finished its season with a 4-6 campaign, but still managed to place nine players on the roster, the most of any school in the tri-county area.

Eagles junior Alan Alvarez stood out from the group, landing at first-team kicker, but he also contributed to his squad on defense, at wide receiver, and at kick returner.

Georgiana’s bounce-back season netted six selections to the tri-county team, including the county’s Player of the Year, sophomore wide receiver Kaveon Miles, who caught 38 passes for 764 yards and nine touchdowns.

Four players each from McKenzie School and Greenville High School made the team.

In Crenshaw County, eight Highland Home players graced the roster, led by junior Brice McKenzie, who earned a spot as first-team quarterback after throwing 25 touchdown passes and rushing for eight touchdowns, and senior Keldric Faulk, a first-team defensive lineman who finished with eight sacks.

“It’s great, and for what they’ve done, they need to be recognized,” said Highland Home head coach Will Pouncey. “They’re the ones putting in the work and showing up every day in the summer. They’re the ones putting in the blood, sweat, and doing what we ask them to do. This is not for everybody, and it takes a lot of sacrifice to be successful. A lot of kids that do this and put in all this time are not going to get the recognition for it, but I’m glad for any recognition our guys can get because I know what they’ve put their bodies through, and I know the sacrifices they (make) for this football program.”

Luverne boasted seven selections to the team, while Brantley featured six players and Crenshaw Christian Academy submitted four players for consideration.

Congratulations to the following athletes for their selection to the first-ever Trifecta Tri-County Football Team:

First team

Offense

QB – Brice McKenzie, Highland Home

RB – Bo Daniels, McKenzie

RB – Benjamin White Jr., Central Hayneville

WR – Kaveon Miles, Georgiana

WR – Jon Bush, Brantley

TE – Austin Beck, Greenville

OL – Walden Mitchell, Crenshaw Christian Academy

OL – Ashley Tate, Luverne

OL – Coleman Owens, Crenshaw Christian Academy

OL – Terrence Smith, Luverne

OL – Romeo Presseley, Brantley

ATH – John Taylor, Luverne

Defense

DE – Keldrick Faulk, Highland Home

DT – AJ Johnson, Highland Home

DT – Dominic Dougan, Lowndes Academy

DE – Jaden Stallworth, Georgiana

LB – Kedrick Brown, Brantley

LB – JJ Faulk, Highland Home

LB – Drake Mills, Crenshaw Christian Academy

DB – Clayton Hussey, Lowndes Academy

DB – Noah Smith, Lowndes Academy

DB – Scott Stinson, Lowndes Academy

DB – Brayden Moore, Crenshaw Christian Academy

ATH – Tyler Chaney, Highland Home

Special Teams

K – Alan Alvarez, Fort Dale Academy

P – Bradley Thompson, Luverne

Second team

Offense

QB – Jayden Parks, Brantley

RB – D’Emory Jones, Luverne

RB – Garrett Simmons, Fort Dale Academy

WR – Roderick Scott, Central Hayneville

WR – KD Shepherd, Highland Home

TE – Jahmarren Jackson, McKenzie

OL – Osten Lee, McKenzie

OL – Jon Nolan Lawrence, Fort Dale Academy

OL – Gray Thomas, Fort Dale Academy

OL – Jaden Jordan, Central Hayneville

OL – Cole Whiddon, Fort Dale Academy

ATH – Ronald Davis, Greenville

Defense

DE – Clay Benson, Fort Dale Academy

DT – Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Academy

DT – Trey Thomas, Lowndes Academy

DE – CJ May, Highland Home

LB – Brody Stringer, Fort Dale Academy

LB – Cooper Dansby, Lowndes Academy

LB – Kasen Dismukes, Lowndes Academy

DB – Kaleb Weed, Brantley

DB – Sterling Arnold, Fort Dale Academy

DB – Nehemiah Altidor, Georgiana

DB – Keonte Abrams, Calhoun

ATH – Kellen Brooks, Luverne

Special Teams

K – Austin Norman, Highland Home

P – Ethan Alford, Fort Dale Academy

Honorable mentions

QB – Jacobie Morgan, Georgiana

RB – Cam Miles, Georgiana

RB – Robert Shine, Brantley

LB – DJ Davis, Greenville

LB – Wyatt Cornett, Luverne

ATH – Jeremy Hardy, Calhoun

ATH – Jalen Crenshaw, Georgiana

ATH – Jayden McMilliam, McKenzie

P – Christian Hill, Greenville