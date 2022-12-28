White Hall residents brave freezing weather for Christmas parade Saturday
Published 7:09 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Tyteanna and Iyuanna Wallace brought their dogs Rhino and Bia to enjoy White Hall’s parade on Saturday.
Municipal agencies and citizens participated in White Hall’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday.
Lowndes County Coroner Terrell Means led the White Hall Christmas parade on Saturday.
Grand Marshall Jalen Oliver rode with White Hall’s volunteer fire department in Saturday’s parade.
White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel passed out T-shirts to the crowd gathered for the Christmas parade Saturday.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies participated in Saturday’s Christmas parade.
White Hall residents Marcel Burke, Irvin McReynolds, and Theodore Hyde passed out free fried fish to those gathered for the parade Saturday because they wanted to give back to the community. Pictured are (left to right) Burke, McReynolds, and Hyde.
Several White Hall residents turned out in personal vehicles to show off their driving skills in Saturday's parade.
Offroad and all-terrain vehicles were popular with fans gathered for White Hall’s parade on Saturday.
White Hall equestrians braved the cold to support the town’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday.
Rural Alabama Vaccination Education and Events Lowndes County Coordinator Arthur Nelson and volunteer Robert Greene passed out COVID-19 information, masks, t-shirts, and hand sanitizer during White Hall’s Christmas parade Saturday.
White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel worked with Toys for Tots to collect and distribute toys to children who attended the Christmas parade Saturday.
Children gathered for the White Hall parade received toys thanks to the combined efforts of Mayor Delmartre Bethel and Toys for Tots. Pictured are (back row, left to right) Carol White, Melody Reinert, Azarih White, and Bethel; (front row, left to right) Princeton Doss and Kendall White.
White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel presented newly-installed pastor Jalen Oliver from First Baptist Church White Hall with keys to the town.
White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel passed out toys to children gathered for the Christmas parade Saturday.
Around 90 White Hall residents braved the cold to enjoy the town’s Christmas parade Saturday. Town officials, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and County Coroner Terrell Means collected toys to pass out that day. Later, Mayor Delmartre Bethel awarded Jalen Oliver, newly-installed pastor at First Baptist Church White Hall, with keys to the town.