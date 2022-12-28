White Hall residents brave freezing weather for Christmas parade Saturday

Published 7:09 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Lanell Downs Smith

Around 90 White Hall residents braved the cold to enjoy the town’s Christmas parade Saturday. Town officials, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and County Coroner Terrell Means collected toys to pass out that day. Later, Mayor Delmartre Bethel awarded Jalen Oliver, newly-installed pastor at First Baptist Church White Hall, with keys to the town.

