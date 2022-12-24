Fort Deposit hosts Christmas parade

Published 9:55 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

By Lanell Downs Smith

Fort Deposit welcomed nearly 600 residents to its Christmas parade and health fair Saturday. Mayor Jacquelyn Davison-Boone, who intentionally recruited this horse-drawn carriage and driver requested by local children said the parade and health fair were well-attended. Volunteers gave out 27 flu shots and administered diabetes and blood pressure checks. The Town of White Hall will hold a parade on Dec. 24 at noon.

