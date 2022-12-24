Fort Deposit hosts Christmas parade
Published 9:55 am Saturday, December 24, 2022
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency brought the armored SWAT vehicle to the Fort Deposit Parade on Saturday.
Law enforcement officers from the Fort Deposit Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency participated in Fort Deposit’s Christmas Parade Saturday.
Members of Fort Deposit’s Volunteer Fire Department came out for Fort Deposit’s Christmas Parade on Saturday.
White Hall and Fort Deposit Volunteer Fire Department personnel participated in Fort Deposit’s Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Lowndes County citizens decorated their personal vehicles, like this Chevrolet Silverado, and passed out candy to guests at the Town of Fort Deposit’s Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2022, Jamarrian Wilson and Candace Brown, represented The Calhoun School atop a Jeep Wrangler in Fort Deposit’s Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Students from The Calhoun School represented their high school on Saturday in Fort Deposit’s Christmas Parade.
Local tractor/trailer operators came out for Fort Deposit’s Christmas parade Saturday.
Several off-road vehicles were featured in Fort Deposit’s Christmas Parade Saturday.
Nearly 600 area residents attended Fort Deposit’s Christmas Parade and health fair on Saturday.
Fort Deposit welcomed nearly 600 residents to its Christmas parade and health fair Saturday. Mayor Jacquelyn Davison-Boone, who intentionally recruited this horse-drawn carriage and driver requested by local children said the parade and health fair were well-attended. Volunteers gave out 27 flu shots and administered diabetes and blood pressure checks. The Town of White Hall will hold a parade on Dec. 24 at noon.