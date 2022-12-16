Fort Deposit train derailment blocks Bishop Bottom Road crossing Published 5:23 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

1 of 1

A minor accident in Fort Deposit resulted in a derailment and temporary road closure Tuesday afternoon when a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Billy O. Dobbs, 71, of Luverne, struck a CSX train.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 pm. near the Bishop Bottom Road and Julian Town Road intersection in Lowndes County.

“[The accident] resulted in a derailment of one locomotive and five railcars, which remained upright,” said Sheriee Bowman with CSX Media Relations.

No injuries were reported from the derailment, but in a social media post Wednesday morning, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office alerted citizens Bishop Bottom Road would remain closed until the area is cleared.

“The road is blocked, but people can go around,” said Lowndes County Engineer David Butts on Wednesday. “It’s more of an issue for the railroad and their right of way than it is for ours.”

Fort Deposit Police Department Lt. Randell Johnson said officers responded to the call, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency worked the scene.

“The road was temporarily closed because of the train derailment,” said ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. “Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.”

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph received an email report from CSX outlining details of the derailment.

“I read it in an email Wednesday night,” Rudolph said. “They emailed me instead of calling me or calling 911 to let me know there was a derailment.”

Bishop Bottom Road remained closed at the crossing until the scene was cleared, and the road reopened by Friday afternoon.

“CSX crews will work safely to restore the area,” Bowman said.