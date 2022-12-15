Our view: Additional training, professional development benefits sheriff, deputies Published 12:00 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West added more tools to his professional toolbox after completing a National Sheriff’s Institute Leadership Development Course on Nov. 18.

While the course may have sent him to Quantico, Virginia, for a week and kept him away from day-to-day duties he routinely handles in Lowndes County, West’s commitment to professional development and improving leadership skills could prove to be more beneficial in the long-term.

As people in positions ascend to the top of an organization, opportunities to engage with peers who hold similar positions gives them a chance to talk shop, share ideas, and compare strengths and deficiencies, if any, in their respective departments.

The best part of any sort of professional development courses, seminars, and similar events is it equips those who attend with skills they can pass on to those in their chain of command – essentially the professional version of iron sharpening iron.

West’s commitment to attending courses aimed toward making him an even better sheriff shows his dedication to serving and protecting those who live in Lowndes County, and the county’s commitment to fund such professional development is essential in making sure our law enforcement officials not only have the tools to be successful, but the training to go along with them.

We hope to not only see West pass along the skills he learned to those he works with, but also to encourage them to attend similar training sessions that align with their role within the department.

May there continue to be more opportunities to highlight our first responders who are diligently honing their skills and helping others in their respective agencies be the best at what they do.