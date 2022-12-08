Hayneville hosts Christmas parade Published 10:13 am Thursday, December 8, 2022



Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2022, Jamarrian Wilson and Candace Brown represented The Calhoun School atop a Jeep Wrangler in the Town of Hayneville’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3. Hayneville Mayor Jimmy Davis said the parade was well-attended and enjoyed by entrants and guests. The Town of Fort Deposit will hold a parade on Dec. 17 and White Hall citizens can enjoy the town’s parade on Dec. 24. Pictured are (left to right) Wilson and Brown.