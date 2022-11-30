Christmas events aplenty scheduled for the 45 Published 4:02 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Lowndes County communities have planned a full calendar of events to celebrate Christmas.

From religious services to small town parades, there is something for everyone in “the 45” this holiday season.

On Dec. 17, the Town of Fort Deposit will hold its annual Christmas Parade and Health Fair. The fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Guard Armory. Parade lineup begins at 11 a.m. at Lowndes Middle School with the parade starting at noon.

Lowndesboro United Methodist Church will host a community Christmas program Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. All community residents are invited to attend and enjoy refreshments and fellowship following the service.

In White Hall, town leaders have planned a Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event.

According to White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel, the town has previously partnered with Toys for Tots to collect toys at the parade, which is scheduled for noon on Dec. 24.

This year, the town plans to collect toys at the tree lighting event to distribute that evening and at the parade.

“We’re sponsoring some families and we’re also looking to give away toys to each kid that participates,” Bethel said. “We’re taking a different approach this year. If we have anything left over from Friday, we’ll give toys away Saturday just to make sure everybody has a chance to get something.”

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host their annual Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. and all community citizens are invited to join in the worship service.

“We have the service because we’re called by faith to worship,” said the Reverend Sherod Mallow. “In the Christmas season, we’re all aware that there’s a lot of competition with secular meaning mixed in, which almost overwhelms [worship.] As we are called to worship, we are called to share that and open that to people who are looking or led to perhaps return to something they were formerly part of or to respond to a spiritual call.”

Another community service will take place in Lowndesboro on Christmas Day.

A service by the Lowndesboro Presbyterian Church will be held at the Lowndesboro United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited for worship and fellowship.