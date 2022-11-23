Missing person alert: Judy Guess Randolph

Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Lanell Downs Smith

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating a Lowndesboro resident Judy Guess Randolph.

Randolph, a 57-year-old white female, was last seen Wednesday in the County Road 29 area.

The missing woman has gray hair, hazel eyes, and is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic.

Randolph is approximately 4-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 136 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Rudolph’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 548-2151.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

