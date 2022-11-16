Food distribution nourishes White Hall residents body and soul Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Every second Saturday, Imago Dei Church at the 45 hosts a drive-thru food distribution to help area residents in need of food assistance. On Saturday, the church gave out food to around 120 families who received two bags of groceries, a carton of eggs, a Thanksgiving turkey, and an invitation to pray or talk about.

The church’s pastor, Davey Lyon, said the ministry opens doors to build relationships and ultimately, to have gospel conversations when believers can share about their faith in Jesus.

“If you look at Jesus, he met physical needs in order to plant gospel seeds,” said Lyon. “Ministry is always an opportunity to meet a greater need, which is the gospel. We have a prayer team that invites visitors to pray and there are very few who turn down prayer. Some people are going through a hard time and need to talk. We look at this as an opportunity to share the gospel, the hope of Jesus.”

The event is a partnership made possible by donations from individuals and Kingdom partners like the Alabama State Board of Missions and the Montgomery Baptist Association of churches as well as volunteer helpers from sister churches.

“It’s just another opportunity that we can help people find what they’re looking for,” explained Duke Logan, a volunteer from Benton Baptist Church. “What they’re looking for is Jesus. Within each of us is a void which can only be filled by Him.

“We give them food, which meets a physical need, but many coming through know that something is missing. So, we pray for them and share with them to help them see that only Jesus can fill that void.”

White Hall resident Stokely Rudolph attended Imago Dei and helped with the distribution on Saturday.

“I’m just trying to make a difference and help people who are less fortunate,” he said. “Davey is doing a good deed, and I’m here to help and do all I can.

The effort began in 2020, when volunteers distributed food out of the back of Amber Lyon’s minivan. For Thanksgiving 2021, the church gave food to over 150 local families, using partner contributions to purchase food at the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

“The Lord always makes a way for us to have something to give out,” Lyon said.