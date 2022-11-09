Lowndes County voters elect Robert Stewart to State Senate in his first bid for office Published 10:38 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Lowndes County voters turned out in steady numbers Tuesday, reelecting several incumbents and passing all proposed amendments.

Democrat Robert Stewart won State Senator for District 23 in his first-ever bid for office, succeeding against Republican Michael Nimmer and Libertarian Portia Shepard with just over 50% of the votes.

“Gratitude is the guiding force which inspired me to run for office,” Stewart explained. “I was born, reared, and educated in this district. I received my foundation here, so I see the potential. District 23 is the epicenter of southern hospitality.

“This is a real opportunity for rural communities to be developed. As people flee large, metropolitan areas, we have this real opportunity for rural communities to see a renaissance. We want to put people first, and work on economic development, education, health care, and infrastructure.”

Voters reelected Lowndesboro native, Rick Pate, as Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries.

“I feel like I’m the commissioner of rural Alabama,” Pate reflected. “We just met with a group that’s gotten a half-million dollars appropriated by the legislature. We’re going to write a strategy for economic development in rural communities.”

For State Representative, District 69, Kelvin Lawrence secured 55% of votes, shutting out Republican Karla Knight Maddox to gain the office.

Democrat incumbent Terri Sewell defeated Republican Beatrice Nichols and Gavin Goodman for U.S. Representative of the 7th Congressional District, winning 64% of the votes.

Kellie Wise, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6, Sheriff Christopher West, and Coroner Terrell Means ran unopposed.

In the statewide elections, voters elected to ratify the Constitution of 2022 and approved all statewide amendments.

Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey announced an early-evening victory, defeating her challengers Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James Blake with 68% of the votes.

Will Ainsworth, the Republican incumbent Lieutenant Governor, gained an overwhelming victory over Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson, and Republican incumbent Attorney General Steve Marshall was reelected in a win over challenger Wendell Major.

Republican Katie Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus for a U.S. Senate seat.

For Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5, Republican Greg Cook won over Democrat Anita Kelly.

Alabamians elected Republican Wes Allen as Secretary of State, Republican Young Boozer as Treasurer, Republican Andrew Sorrell as Auditor, and Republican Chip Beeker as Public Service Commission, Place 2.

Re-elected incumbents include Republican Jeremy Oden for Public Service Commission, Place 1.

“Congratulations to Governor Kay Ivey, Senator-elect Katie Britt and the rest of the Alabama Republicans that succeeded in keeping Alabama red this year,” said Republican National Committee Spokeswoman Savannah Viar. This ticket ensures strong leadership for the future of the Yellowhammer State. Alabamians won’t stand idly by and let the left’s radical agenda continue. Together they will work to get this country back on track.”