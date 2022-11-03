Lowndes County Board of Education Awards Davey Lyon volunteer of the year Published 6:00 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville celebrated one year of serving community residents Oct. 23 and recognized pastor Davey Lyon, who received an award as Lowndes County Board of Education’s Volunteer of the Year.

In May 2022, the BOE recognized community citizens like Lyon along with school faculty and staff who give themselves to make a difference in the lives of students and families.

Neal Hughes, Director of Missions for the Montgomery Baptist Association of Churches, said Lyon, who serves as a volunteer football coach at Central High School in Hayneville, treats students there as a part of his family.

“He ministers to and cares for them in such a loving and godly way,” Hughes described. “He asks principals how the church can serve best and so they’ve done that with food and attention and tutoring.”

Lyon, his wife Amber, and other church volunteers have helped local schools with athletic events and hosted the end-of-year celebration for Jackson Steele Elementary fifth grade students.

“Mr. Lyon is truly a blessing from God for the kids and our football program,” said Central Hayneville Coach Corvin Johnson. “He goes above and beyond to support us. Whether it’s food, donations or just a motivational prayer he always comes through. We are just so thankful that he chose to invest his time and energy with Central High School.”

According to Superintendent Jason Burroughs, Lyon and Imago Dei volunteers do all they can for the children of Lowndes County.

“They are outstanding,” Burroughs exclaimed. “We have never had a church organization do as much as they are doing for our children. We greatly appreciate what they do.”

Burroughs said the church helps out at Central Hayneville, Hayneville Middle School, Jackson Steele, and The Calhoun School by providing needed supplies to teachers and hosting student athlete pre-game meals for basketball, football, and baseball teams.

The Lyons have a heart for serving with humility. Lyon pointed out that while the certificate listed his name, the award recognized the whole church’s efforts.

“Davey humbly serves the Lord with great joy,” Hughes reflected. “[He and Amber] focus on the church scattered, not just the church gathered. That has opened all kinds of doors throughout the entire county and has touched the lives of numerous people. You can’t go anywhere without someone knowing Davey.”

Lyon left a job with the Alabama Department of Transportation to answer the call to ministry. He and Amber were commissioned by the Benton Baptist Church and now serve as church planters, discipling Imago Dei members to proclaim God’s love by serving their community.

“[The church] is a family,” Hughes said. “Serving the Lord is in their DNA and they do that through community ministry. They don’t talk about an activity once in a while, it’s just what they do, day in and day out.”