Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office apprehends Jerimiah Hill, ALEA recovers stolen truck Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The Lowndes Signal

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Jerimiah Hall of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, late Friday after Hall allegedly led Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers on an interstate highway chase to recover a stolen vehicle.

Deputies captured Hall thanks to a citizen who reported seeing an individual matching Hall’s description near Letohatchee.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. Friday morning, Troopers attempted to stop a 2022 Ford F-250, which had been reported stolen out of Georgia.

According to ALEA Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle on Interstate 65 near the 146-mile marker.

“The driver of the Ford failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued,” Burkett said.

Troopers pursued the driver until the vehicle turned onto Alabama Highway 97 at Exit 151, Burkett added.

According to Burkett, Troopers eventually lost sight of the vehicle on Alabama 97 and the truck was found on Chicken Pit Road in Lowndes County.

Sergeant Nick Cognasi said the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was notified ALEA has pursued the stolen truck into Lowndes County and while rumors circulated about the driver’s whereabouts prior to being caught, Troopers and deputies continued to investigate the situation.

“ALEA’s Aviation’s Unit assisted in the search for the driver, however, the driver’s location is still unknown at this time,” Burkett said while the search was ongoing.

Law enforcement units later found the truck abandoned on Chicken Pit Road in the Letohatchee community. After an extensive search for the driver, units left the area, Cognasi said.

“After some time, the same day a citizen who lives in the area saw an individual matching the description of the suspect who fled and deputies responded to the area again,” Cognasi said. “Contact was made and through further investigation it was determined that the individual detained was the same as from the prior incident.”

In these situations, residents should remain vigilant and call 911 if they see something suspicious, Burkett said.