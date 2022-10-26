Lowndes County Commission learns broadband available to rural residents Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

The Lowndes County Commission approved a resolution in favor of Alabama Legislatively-Referred Constitutional Amendments 2 and 7 during a meeting held Monday evening at the Charles Smith Annex Building in Hayneville.

Amendment 2 would allow local governments to use federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure and award such funds to public or private entities. Amendment 7 specifies counties and municipalities have authority to provide for financing economic and industrial development through the use of public funds, issuing bonds, and leasing property or lending bonds to a private entity.

Gordonville Mayor Orbuty Ozier announced a nearly 18-year project to bring reliable high-speed broadband internet services to Lowndes County has finally reached fruition.

According to Ozier and South Central Alabama Broadband Cooperative District Managing Director Aaron McCall, residents may now enroll in high-quality, advanced speed services via the GetWiredAlabama initiative.

“In all these years, this is the first time we’ve gotten this far,” Ozier declared. “I’m not saying we don’t have some more hurdles to cross. But we are crossing them to get the constituents of the Black Belt online with the rest of the world through GetWiredAlabama.”

Ozier explained ZipLink wireless receivers are on their way to Lowndes County and available free with no-contract, with plug-and-surf plans beginning at $75 per month.

McCall demonstrated how the technology works and described the add-on options customers can sign up for right away.

In other business, the commission: