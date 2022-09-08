The need for home health services is rising Published 8:08 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

As the nation’s geriatric population continues to rise and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s remain prevalent, so does the need for in-home care services from companies like Ivy Creek Butler Home Health. Ivy Creek Butler Home Health has offices in Greenville and Georgiana, but serves the surrounding counties with a team of healthcare professionals who make in-home visits to patients.

As patients travel to and from hospital and doctor appointments, home health professionals from Ivy Creek will come in and monitor a patient’s blood pressure, provide care for diabetes, assist with wound care, physical therapy, and much more.

“Our goal is to help patients with their daily living so that they don’t have to make unnecessary trips back and forth to the hospital and doctors offices,” Community Liaison Donetha Smith said.

Smith, who worked with Ivy Creek for 7 years as a CNA before taking the position as a Community Liaison said that working as a CNA helped her understand the business as a whole as she represents Ivy Creek in the community.

“I was out in the field seeing patients so I understand what the nurses and CNAs deal with each day,” Smith said.

Ivy Creek’s presence in Lowndes County centers on activities with residents at Orchard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, which is located on Highway 21 in Hayneville, but Smith also travels to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities in their service area, spreading the word about Ivy Creek Butler Home Health.

“My job is to let the public know that we are here and that Ivy Creek is willing to come in and help with their meds and day to day living when we are needed,” Smith said. “We have a lot of patients in Lowndes County but there is room to grow.”

“We are glad to be able to serve the home health needs of Lowndes County,” Director of Marketing Heidi Smith said. “Lowndes County has many residents who need our services and we are thankful to be part of this community.”

Donetha Smith’s passion for home health comes from a desire to see people cared for. Smith took care of her ailing father in his time of need and it is her desire to see people taken care of as if they were being cared for by their own family members.

“Working with the healthcare providers at Ivy Creek has shown me that we have nurses, CNAs, and physical therapists on staff that care,” Smith said. “That’s what makes me want to come to work every morning.”

Ivy Creek serves Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Conecuh, Lowndes, Monroe, and Wilcox Counties. For more information visit ivycreekhealth.com or call the office at 334-376-2286.