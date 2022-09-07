Lowndes Academy shuts out Coosa Valley Academy, 40-0 Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Lowndes Academy scored all its points before halftime in a 40-0 shutout of Coosa Valley Academy at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Rebels junior Kasen Dismukes produced the go-ahead score on a 2-yard run in the first quarter to put his team up 6-0.

Lowndes Academy junior Nick Dougan added to the advantage with a 17-yard interception return touchdown to make the score 13-0.

Rebels senior Noah Smith caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Clayton Hussey to extend the margin to 20-0.

Lowndes Academy senior Chase Rudder bookended a pair of touchdown runs (7 yards and 29 yards) around Hussey’s 26-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put the game far out of reach by halftime, 40-0.

Hussey led the Rebels through the air, going 6-of-12 for 62 yards and a touchdown, while

Dismukes finished with five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Rebels limited Coosa Valley to 19 total yards and forced four turnovers. Sophomore Will Brasell secured an interception. Rudder and junior Pierson Hill each recovered a fumble.

Lowndes Academy (1-1) will host Southern Academy in Alabama Independent Schools Association Class 1A, Region 1 play on Friday.