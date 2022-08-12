Players, sponsors made The Playbook 2022 cover shoot a success Published 12:37 am Friday, August 12, 2022

An Editorial by The Greenville Advocate Staff

The time of year is upon us where we begin to compile information and take photos for the upcoming edition of The Playbook 2022, our annual football preview magazine featuring 12 high schools in Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes counties.

Saturday morning, players representing Greenville High, Georgiana High, McKenzie High, Fort Dale Academy, Luverne High, Brantley High, Highland Home School, Crenshaw Christian Academy, Lowndes Academy, and Central Hayneville graciously provided us roughly 1 ½ hours of their time while Anna Findley, owner of Anna Findley Photography, guided them through the cover photo shoot held at Greenville Chevrolet and Greenville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

While most teenagers likely would be looking forward to rest, relaxation, and spending time with their friends, these young men, some joined by coaches or family members, sacrificed part of their weekend to be the faces of our product, and we at The Greenville Advocate, The Lowndes Signal, and The Luverne Journal thank them for doing so.

It was a fun time touching base with the coaches in attendance, and talking to some of these young men about what positions they play, whether they’ve received any scholarship offers, and how many sports they compete in.

We extend our gratitude to all the participants, Findley, and those affiliated with our sponsors for the magazine scheduled for publication Aug. 31 in The Greenville Advocate, and Sept. 1 in The Luverne Journal and The Lowndes Signal.

Additional discussions were held after the event concluded regarding how we can improve the experience and incentivize those who participate. For 2023’s magazine cover shoot, we’ll have some pizza waiting for them as a just reward for their time and patience with us.

Thanks again to everyone involved in the process, and we’re eagerly awaiting the start of football season for all our schools.