Dunaway named Managing Editor of The Lowndes Signal

Shane Dunaway, 39, has been named Managing Editor of Greenville Newspapers, LLC,

publishers of The Greenville Advocate, The Luverne Journal, The Lowndes Signal, and

their affiliated websites and special publications.

Dunaway most recently worked for The Selma Times-Journal, an affiliate of

The Lowndes Signal, as News Editor. He also spent seven years working for The Talladega Daily

Home as a sports reporter, page designer, and beat reporter.

A military veteran, Dunaway served seven years in the Air Force where he was a Public

Affairs Specialist. In that role he produced content for The Wright Times (Seymour-

Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.), The Joint-Region Edge (Andersen Air Force Base,

Guam) and the Desert Lightning News (Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz.).

In 2006, The Wright Times was named Air Combat Command's 1st Place Metro Format

Newspaper.

"While I took an unconventional path to arrive in Greenville, I'm confident my

experiences in both the military and civilian portions of my career have prepared me for

this opportunity,” Dunaway said. “I'm eager to get to know the team I'll be working

alongside as we put forth our best efforts to provide quality community journalism across

the board in each county we cover."

Dunaway said one of his priorities would be to focus on improving the sports coverage in

the county.

"One of the biggest passions I have in this business is covering sports,” Dunaway said.

“It'll always be my first love, and I am committed to ensuring our student-athletes have a

space where their accomplishments and achievements can be highlighted."

Publisher Dennis Palmer said he’s confident in Dunaway’s ability as a journalist, and

strongly believes he will serve the community well.

“Shane is an excellent and detailed writer, and has a passion for community journalism,”

Palmer said. “He has earned this opportunity and has my complete confidence and

support in this new role.”

Dunaway began work in Greenville Tuesday. He can be reached at 382-3111, or by

email: shane.dunaway@greenvilleadvocate.com.