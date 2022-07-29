Medical helicopter crashes in Andalusia

A medical helicopter has crashed at Packer Field in Andalusia near Robinson Avenue and Packer Avenue. Law enforcement personnel are on the scene.

The medical helicopter has been reported by law enforcement as Lifesaver 5, based in Evergreen.

Three people have been reported to be on board and all three have been confirmed injured according to WAAO in Andalusia. The helicopter has not been confirmed to be traveling to Andalusia Hospital at this time.

The helicopter struck electrical lines and tree tops before landing on its right side. Two were carried to Andalusia Health by Ambulance. One person was transported by helicopter from the accident site to an undisclosed facility.

The FAA is reported by WAAO to arrive at the seen around 5:45 p.m.

Andalusia utilities report that five power poles were damaged in the crash. Andalusia utilities are working to restore power to residents as quickly as possible.

This story will be updated as more information is released.